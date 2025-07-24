(San Antonio, Texas) - I love soda. I actually drink way too much soda. It's part of my morning routine, though. After I've finished that off, I end the day with water so maybe it balances out. Diet Dr Pepper is my go-to soda.

I've never really believed a soda could be healthy for you. The syrup, the carbonation, the massive amounts of sugar, no way any of it could be healthy. One soda did try to be healthy in the sense that it helped with your gut health, Poppi. The soda maker came up short in those claims which prompted a class action lawsuit.

The Poppi $8.9 Million Settlement

Back in May, VNGR Beverage, LLC, agreed to an $8.9 million settlement for, allegedly, making false claims to provide gut benefits (mysanantonio.com). Those who purchased the drink between January 23, 2020 and July 18, 2025 can claim their part of that money. It could be for an individual can or multi-packs. I never drank the soda so I won't be making any claim in this class action.

Get our free mobile app

If you somehow still have the receipts, you can make the following claims:

up to 75 cents per can

up to $3 per 4-pack

up to $6 per 8-pack

up to $9 per 12-pack

up to $15 per 15-pack

If you don't have the receipts, you can still make a claim but for a maximum of $16 per household.

Where to Claim Your Part of the Poppi Settlement

To recieve your part of the settlement, go to poppisettlement.com. There you will need to fill out some personal information, how much of the product you purchased and how you would like to be paid. You have until September 26, 2025 to file your claim.

It'll still be a while before payments go out. There is a final court date on November 20. Payments should start going out 90 days after the settlement in finalized.

READ MORE: Scammers are Targeting Everyone in Texas in the Hopes of Stealing Money

READ MORE: Once Again, Lake Fork Gets a Top Ranking in Bassmaster Best Lakes List

The 5 Newest Million Dollar Prizes on Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Wouldn't it be cool to scratch for 90 seconds and come away a millionaire? Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media