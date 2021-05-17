America Has Realized That Texas Barbecue is King

Of these choices, which barbecue type is your favorite: Texas, Kansas City, Memphis, North Carolina, or South Carolina style? I mean, really. It's a no-brainer for 33 states.

Oh, there's something so incredibly comforting about Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman. She's soothing and witty, and even though she hates bananas with a passion and will never include them in a recipe, she still makes me happy. I'm not a huge fan of floral patterns so we're even. But, Pioneer Woman floral patterns on plates do seem to make avocado toast taste better.

The Pioneer Woman posted on her blog, The Most Popular BBQ Styles in Every State, and it's no big surprise that the great state of Texas prefers Texas-style barbecue. In fact, BBQ Revolution said Texas-style BBQ was the number one choice in 33 states, including our neighbors in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. Kansas City-style and North Carolina-style tied for second with 6 states each, followed by Memphis style. Only one state thought South Carolina-style was the best, and that was, well, South Carolina.

So, what's the difference, really, because Texas barbecue just being superior? Texas-style barbecue focuses on low and slow cooking, with a light dry rub, according to BBQ Revolution. Kansas City-style uses a thick, sweet sauce, heavy on molasses. North Carolina-style includes a thin vinegar sauce while cooking and as a dipping sauce after. South Carolina-style uses a mustard-based sauce. Memphis-style relies on a dry rub, heavy on the paprika.

One thing that's always served with Texas-style barbecue, much to Ree Drummond's dismay, is banana pudding, and sometimes it's in enormous sheet pans with enough pudding, bananas, and vanilla wafers to feed a football team. Or a mom with a spoon.

Summer is coming, and it's time to grill! In whatever way you choose to do it.