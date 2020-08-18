American Aquarium have got something special cookin' for fans. Beginning on Aug. 25th and each night through Aug. 29th, BJ and the boys will bring each of the band's five albums to life over five nights in a live-streamed concert event.

The guys will perform each American Aquarium album in chronological order beginning with Dances For the Lonely on Tuesday, Aug. 28th. Wednesday it's Burn.Flicker.Die., on Thursday it's Wolves, followed by Things Change on Friday. They'll close out the five night event on Saturday Aug. 29th with their new album, Lamentations.

Stoked to team back up with the boys down in Athens,GA at the end of the month for a series of full band shows, live(streamed) and direct from Tweed Recording. Five nights. Five full albums. Studio quality audio and five camera HD video. Make plans and scoop a seat.

Noted hard-worker BJ Barham is just doing what he's always done, pandemic or not, working. The American Aquarium front man released his band's new album Lamentations in May, and may've written the book on how to release an album during a pandemic along the way.

Chapter 1: WORK.

The album debut was the biggest in AA's 15-years. Produced by Shooter Jennings, Barham's latest debuted at #1 Top New Artist Album, #1 Americana/Folk Album, #2 Country Album, and #2 Rock Album.

Outstanding.