This is one of those songs that hits a little harder for me. I joined the Army in 2002, and the first time I heard The Chicks' version I was on my first leave. While it is about a soldier who dies in Vietnam, there are still a lot of feelings and memories wrapped up in it for at least one soldier who made it home from Iraq.

Texas Music stalwart and songwriting wizard Bruce Robison wrote and recorded the song in the mid-90s. It was later recorded by Ty England, but most famously by the Dixie Chicks who included it on their album Home. The song went on to be The Chicks' sixth and final No. 1 single on country radio.

Cody Johnson is without a doubt the hottest act out of Texas right now, in fact earlier this year his music surpassed 1 billion streams. In the past twelve months he was nominated for New Artist of The Year by both the CMA and ACM. And, man does he do this song justice. Give it a listen up top.

