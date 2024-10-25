America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark is Right Here in Texas

Listen, it's barely been below 88 degrees yet this fall, I know. I also know that Halloween is coming up and it was hot as b*lls today. But it's not like it's going to be warm like this every day 'till Christmas, just like half of them.

So, make plans to visit an indoor water park, where the weather doesn't even matter. It's like playing football in a dome, or baseball in a dome, or basketball in an arena.

This isn't North Dakota where they are used to temps hovering between 2 to 17° F for months out of the year, making it the coldest state in the U.S. Up there they keep snow shovels in their garages, and mittens on their hands. I don't own mittens. Can you even find an ice scraper for your car in East Texas?

So if you get the urge to break out of for a few days to warm up or cool down -- I'm pretty sure we all have that urge right now. Well, I've got all the inspo' you need.

Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge is just up the road from us in Grapevine and it features several fun slides: Alberta Falls, Coyote Canyon, or Whooping Hollow for the kids.

Margaritaville, Texas

Did you know Texas has a Margaritaville? Time to channel Jimmy Buffet "Put on your flip flops, plan your escape, and set your coordinates to fun and relaxation — Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe.

The Woodlands Resort

The Woodlands Resort is an all-encompassing Texas escape within easy reach. Play and productivity come naturally amidst the woods and waterways surrounding the Forest Oasis waterpark, golf courses and make it a great destination for families.

Kalahari Resorts