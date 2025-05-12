(Austin, Texas) - The biggest running in Texas is that no matter what the posted speed limit is, go 80 mph. 60 mph, go 80 mph. 65 mph, 80. 55 mph, it's 55 because those small town cops will getcha for going over.

The longest running myth is that going five miles over the speed is legal. As someone who has been pulled over doing this, I can attest that it's not law and you will get a ticket. I'm glad you've never been caught, but you will.

Fastest Speed Limit in East Texas

In East Texas, the highest posted speed limit is 75 MPH on a stretch of Interstate 20. Which means that about 35% of drivers will travel at 90 or above. I really need to get off the people that disobey the posted speed limit but it's hard because all you're doing is putting every other person on the road around you in danger.

Most of you are aware, but some may not be, that there is a stretch of highway in Central Texas where the speed limit is 85 MPH. It is a stretch of State Highway 130, that is also a toll road, that runs from just north of Austin to the south of San Antonio. The 85 MPH speed limit is the highest in the United States and in both North and South America.

The only spots in the world that have a higher speed limit are Poland, Bulgari and Abu Dhabi with 87 MPH speed limits. There are stretches of roadway in Germany and Isle of Man where there is no speed limit.

Where Texas' Speed Limit Ranks

Texas is home to the sixth highest speed limit in the entire world. I guess that's pretty cool if you own a Hellcat Charger. Take that speedster on that stretch of Highway 130 and let 'er rip. But if you really feel the need for speed, take your car to a track and speed till your heart's content.

