(Terrell, Texas) - The Holy Trinity of Texas is...Whataburger, H-E-B, Buc-ee's. All three brands started in Texas and any native Texan takes pride in knowing these brands originated in our country state. Whataburger equals great burgers, H-E-B equals quality groceries, Buc-ee's equals a must stop.

Buc-ee's has been taking over areas outside of Texas going as far north as Wisconsin and west as Colorado. The East Coast is even getting a Buc-ee's with Virginia being the latest state to get one. But there seems to be one state that Buc-ee's will never build, at least according to Buc-ee's fans.

Buc-ee's U.S. Expansion Most Likely Will Not Include This State

Buc-ee's has been building outside of Texas for a while now. The company has opened massive locations in Florida, Alabama and Tennessee. Soon, there will be two locations in Missouri, one in Kentucky and possibly two in Colorado.

The closest Buc-ee's to East Texas would be in Terrell. That location made the Interstate 20 - Highway 80 split a major hot spot. Since that Buc-ee's opened, a hotel, a shopping center and even a theater have opened in that multiple square mile area. Buc-ee's brought a big economic boom to that area.

Buc-ee's is Expanding Quickly But This State Isn't in Their Plans

But there seems to be one state that will never get a Buc-ee's. It's kinda sad to hear that the people there will never get to enjoy the experience that is Buc-ee's. There wouldn't be 120 gas pumps there, though, more like 120 EV charging stations because gas is the devil in Cali.

I think many of us would be in agreement with some of the answers to the question "When is Bucces coming to California?"

Buc-ees Lovers Facebook Group Buc-ees Lovers Facebook Group loading...

California, the State We're 99% Sure Will Never Get a Buc-ee's

The above question was proposed in the "Buc-ees Lovers" Facebook group recently. Oh boy, did this get a response from Buc-ee's fans. I don't see residents there enjoying the shopping experience after using all their money to fill up on $7 a gallon gas. And California people are not fun enough to enjoy what Buc-ee's is.

unsplash.com / Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media unsplash.com / Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media loading...

So no, I don't believe Buc-ee's will ever build in California. The responses, by the way, are pure gold.

Responses to Wanting a Buc-ee's in California Gallery Credit: Buc-ees Lovers Facebook Group

Sorry California, Buc-ee's most likely won't come to your state and Texans really don't want Buc-ee's to come to California, anyway. In the meantime, we're still waiting to hear if Buc-ee's will ever build in Lindale.

READ MORE: Buc-ee's Doesn't Achieve Victory in Latest Logo Lawsuit

READ MORE: Check Out 13 East Texas Locations We Thought Would Be Great for a Buc-ee's