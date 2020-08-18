An Animated ‘Lego Star Wars’ Special Is Coming to Disney Plus

If you subscribed to Disney+ to watch Hamilton like half of America and decided to keep it, there's a new offering coming this fall that Star Wars fans won't want to miss.

We're using the new Disney+ subscription at my house to introduce the kids to the Star Wars franchise, and so they'll have a full understanding of why people say things like, "Ex-squeeze me." They watched all the episodes in numerical order (1 through 9) and tolerated the older technology in episodes 4, 5, and 6 since those actually came first. It took them a little less than two weeks to get through a series of movies that took more than forty years to make.

This November, Disney+ will release something new for Star Wars fans. The network will stream The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special and it's supposed to expand on last year’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The animated special will reunite the main characters from The Rise of Skywalker as they celebrate Life Day, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Life Day was originally created for the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. The Reporter said, "Thanks to a mishap at a mysterious Jedi Temple, Rey will find herself thrown through time, meeting characters from elsewhere (and elsewhen) in the Skywalker Saga, including Yoda, Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi."

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ Nov. 17 and then expect the merch to follow, just in time for the holidays. Or, Life Days.