Apple Has Found A New Way to Take Your Money with AirPods Max

Apple now says Airpods are out and Airpods Max are in. Are you ready to drop half a grand for their latest development?

According to a press release from Apple, Airpods Max are their latest invention. The Airpods Max are wireless headphones "that bring the magic of AirPods" to an over-the ear-design.

AKA basic headphones with a designer name, and an even more designer price tag. For the low-low cost of $549, you can order your own pair today!

“AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The headphones will be noise cancelling, and are supposed to contour to fit your head. The Airpods Max will also be available in 5 different colors.

space gray

silver

sky blue

green

pink

The Airpod Max headphones have a battery life of 20 hours, and will pause audio when the user lifts up one earphone. The headphones will also come with a case that will put the AirPods Max in a power saving mode that helps to preserve battery charge when not in use.

So what do you think? Are Airpods Max the new headphones of the future? Will you be dropping some money for the new tech?