Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

Since the 4th of July fell on a Sunday, the holiday will be extended through today for some businesses but not all of them. Mondays are usually a little fuzzy, but this time at least there's a good reason for it.

If you deposit a check Saturday morning at 10 it's usually credited on Monday, but because of the 4th of July holiday, you'll be waiting until Tuesday this time.

Newsweek points out that financial institutions are observing the Independence Day holiday today because it lines up with the schedule of holidays outlined by the Federal Reserve. July 6th is the next business day.

This may have zero impact on us because online banking, ATMs, and mobile deposits are never closed. Sometimes I'll be sitting in a long line at the drive-thru at the bank questioning my sanity because I have a smartphone with a camera and all I have to do to deposit the check is take a picture of it and hit "deposit" and I can have 20 minutes of my life back. No matter how we do it, deposits won't be credited until July 6th when there are people working. So there's that.

Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and just about everyone in the financial industry may be off today. Except for car loan officers. They always seem to be at the ready even on Sundays and holidays.

Like banks, the post office is closed for the federal holiday today so there's no need to walk to the mailbox after work. It will be back to normal tomorrow! Whatever that is.