(Frankston, Texas) - The lights are coming on once again this weekend for our East Texas football players. They've worked hard to get to this point and will keep their foot on the gas. It's the second round of the playoffs with every team playing their hardest to get closer to that state championship.

If you're able, make the trip Thursday or Friday night to root on your team. It will help their performance hearing your support from the stands. The opponents are only going to get tougher as they keep winning.

East Texas Area High School Football Schedule

I am a proud graduate of Lindale High School in 1996 and it's been awesome following the great season Lindale has had this year. Their only loss came against a very good Kilgore team. Could we see a rematch later on in the playoffs? It's possible if both teams keep winning.

GO EAGLES!

Lindale moved up one spot this week in the Maxpreps rankings. The Eagles are ranked at number four ahead of number five Troup. Gladewater moved up to number three while Kilgore and Longview stayed at number two and number one respectively. This weekend is another step closer to a state championship.

Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend

Thursday

5A

Mount Pleasant Tigers vs South Oak Cliff Golden Bears

2A

Elysian Fields Yellowjackets vs Garrison Bulldogs

Friday

6A

Longview Lobos vs DeSoto Eagles

5A

Lufkin Panthers vs Pflugerville Weiss Wolves

4A

Sulphur Springs Wildcats vs Alvarado Indians

Kilgore Bulldogs vs Stafford Spartans

Lindale Eagles vs Fort Bend Crawford Chargers

Pine Tree Pirates vs Houston Yates Lions

Canton Eagles vs Pleasant Grove Hawks

Van Vandals vs Sunnyvale Raiders

Athens Hornets vs Krum Bobcats

Carthage Bulldogs vs Sanger Rangers

3A

Winnsboro Raiders vs Whitney Wildcats

Malakoff Tigers vs Pottsboro Cardinals

Gladewater Bears vs Grandview Zebras

Westwood Panthers vs Columbus Cardinals

Edgewood Bulldogs vs Woodville Eagles

Daingerfield Tigers vs Arp Tigers

Troup Tigers vs Hooks Hornets

2A

Frankston Indians vs De Leon Bearcats

Price Carlisle Indians vs Alvord Bulldogs

Beckville Bearcats vs Jewett Leon Cougars

Waskom Wildcats vs San Augustine Wolves

Joaquin Rams vs Honey Grove Honeybears

Mount Enterprise Wildcats vs Chilton Pirates

Grapeland Sandies vs Bremond Tigers

Lovelady Lions vs Mart Panthers

Overton Mustangs vs Goldthwaite Eagles

1A

Union Hill Bulldogs vs Chester Yellowjackets

TAPPS

All Saints Trojans vs Geneva School of Boerne Knights

