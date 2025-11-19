Your Complete Schedule of East Texas Area Round Football Playoffs
(Frankston, Texas) - The lights are coming on once again this weekend for our East Texas football players. They've worked hard to get to this point and will keep their foot on the gas. It's the second round of the playoffs with every team playing their hardest to get closer to that state championship.
If you're able, make the trip Thursday or Friday night to root on your team. It will help their performance hearing your support from the stands. The opponents are only going to get tougher as they keep winning.
East Texas Area High School Football Schedule
I am a proud graduate of Lindale High School in 1996 and it's been awesome following the great season Lindale has had this year. Their only loss came against a very good Kilgore team. Could we see a rematch later on in the playoffs? It's possible if both teams keep winning.
GO EAGLES!
Lindale moved up one spot this week in the Maxpreps rankings. The Eagles are ranked at number four ahead of number five Troup. Gladewater moved up to number three while Kilgore and Longview stayed at number two and number one respectively. This weekend is another step closer to a state championship.
Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend
Thursday
5A
Mount Pleasant Tigers vs South Oak Cliff Golden Bears
2A
Elysian Fields Yellowjackets vs Garrison Bulldogs
Friday
6A
Longview Lobos vs DeSoto Eagles
5A
Lufkin Panthers vs Pflugerville Weiss Wolves
4A
Sulphur Springs Wildcats vs Alvarado Indians
Kilgore Bulldogs vs Stafford Spartans
Lindale Eagles vs Fort Bend Crawford Chargers
Pine Tree Pirates vs Houston Yates Lions
Canton Eagles vs Pleasant Grove Hawks
Van Vandals vs Sunnyvale Raiders
Athens Hornets vs Krum Bobcats
Carthage Bulldogs vs Sanger Rangers
3A
Winnsboro Raiders vs Whitney Wildcats
Malakoff Tigers vs Pottsboro Cardinals
Gladewater Bears vs Grandview Zebras
Westwood Panthers vs Columbus Cardinals
Edgewood Bulldogs vs Woodville Eagles
Daingerfield Tigers vs Arp Tigers
Troup Tigers vs Hooks Hornets
2A
Frankston Indians vs De Leon Bearcats
Price Carlisle Indians vs Alvord Bulldogs
Beckville Bearcats vs Jewett Leon Cougars
Waskom Wildcats vs San Augustine Wolves
Joaquin Rams vs Honey Grove Honeybears
Mount Enterprise Wildcats vs Chilton Pirates
Grapeland Sandies vs Bremond Tigers
Lovelady Lions vs Mart Panthers
Overton Mustangs vs Goldthwaite Eagles
1A
Union Hill Bulldogs vs Chester Yellowjackets
TAPPS
All Saints Trojans vs Geneva School of Boerne Knights
