(Terrell, Texas) - If we need a quick fix for food, we could swing into a drive-thru somewhere. It's easy, sometimes cheaper and is usually pretty good. It could be a burger from Whataburger, tacos, pizza, chicken strips, you can usually find just about anything somewhere.

There was a time that picking up a quick meal from a gas station was either unheard of or had the risk of making us sick. Over the last few years, however, gas stations has really stepped up their food game to offer some excellent food options to take home for lunch or dinner.

#1 Fast Food is at a Gas Station

There is a new study from Dunnhumby that named the top spots for fast food in the entire U.S. There are a slew of metrics that were used but I'm not going to break down all of that boring data. I'm just going to list their top five and give a brief overview at how they came to this result.

Dunnhumby used four main metrics to get thier ranking:

Quality Excellence

Leading Convenience & Product Variety

Leading Affordability & Steady Benefits Performance

Strong Quality, Product Variety, Highly Visible in Communities and Mindspaces

Using those four metrics, their top five spots for fast food joints were determined (mysanantonio.com). What's interesting is two of the five spots are gas stations. They actually sit at one and two with dedicated fast food restaurants in the three four and five spot.

#1 Fast Food in the U.S. isn't at a Restaurant

Starting at number five on Dunnhumby's ranking is Chick-fil-A. Chick-fil-A was in the number one spot for several years. At number four is Raising Cane's followed by In-N-Out Burger at number three. At number two in the rankings is Kwik Trip.

That leaves the number one spot in the U.S. for fast food, Buc-ee's. Yes, Buc-ee's came in at number one for fast food. It makes sense considering all of the food options available.

