Arkansas Is Kicking Our Butts This Thanksgiving

Looking around my neighborhood, it seems like people are quick to chip in and help if it's needed, but Texas is getting its butt kicked when it comes to generosity overall.

As we get close to Thanksgiving, Wallethub ranked the states and said Utah is the most giving state in America. Our neighbors over in New Mexico are 49th, and Arizona is 50th. Louisiana ranks 48th. Texas only ranked slightly better.

The picture it paints of our section of the country is that we're a smidge selfish and stingy, but that's usually not the case. At least from what I've seen in my little neighborhood behind the grocery store, Texans are constantly helping Texans. My neighbor always squirts extra water on my lawn when he's out watering his in the summer, and he has intercepted packages for me so the porch pirates don't swipe them first. And, when there's a big disaster, Texans come through with huge food drives, hurricane and tornado rebuilds, and flood relief. We could probably do a better job of returning grocery carts to the cart return in the grocery store parking lot, but for the most part, it seems like we do the right thing.

Wallethub said these are the ten most charitable states in America:

1 Utah

2 Minnesota

3 Maryland

4 Oregon

5 Ohio

6 Pennsylvania

7 Virginia

8 North Dakota

9 Maine

10 Colorado

At #37, Texas is not as terrible as our friends in Louisiana or New Mexico when it comes to generosity, but we're not as free with our time and money as the folks in Arkansas are. Monetary donations and volunteer hours were two big factors in coming up with the rankings.

I've seen a few drop boxes around town to collect new, unwrapped toys, and I told my girls to start thinking about what kids their age might want for Christmas so we can drop off some gifts. East Texas provides plenty of opportunities to help a neighbor year-round, and especially during the holidays. Even in a pandemic year.

So look out, Arkansas. Texas is about to give you a very generous run for your money. Which, of course, we'll share.