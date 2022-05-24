One man is dead and another man is behind bars after a loaner vehicle wasn’t returned and the vehicle owner was shot and killed while trying to retrieve the vehicle. The very sad details from the case were released by Fox 4 news, regarding Adel Elhindawi the owner of Salem Autos being shot while trying to retrieve a vehicle.

The incident began on Monday, May 16th when Elhindawi and another employee went to an apartment complex to retrieve the loaner car, that is when Elhindawi was shot. The suspect in the case is 31-year-old Brian Espy who was arrested in Grand Prairie two days after the shooting took place.

What Charges Is Brian Espy Currently Facing?

As of now Espy is facing one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated robbery, but those charges are likely to be upgraded.

How Did Espy End Up With the Loaner in the First Place?

Employees at Salem Autos report that the Espy first bought a vehicle at the dealership nearly three weeks ago but due to issues with the vehicle he was issued a loaner to use while it was being fixed. The vehicle was fixed but the loaner was not returned which is why Elhindawi and the other employee went to the apartment complex to retrieve the vehicle.

It’s sad to think that a 31-year-old with so much life to live had his life cut short over something like this. We will try to keep you updated as this case continues to develop.

