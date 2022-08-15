Don’t Miss the Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair in Tyler, Texas

Everyone knows that Tyler, Texas is the Rose Capital of America. We carry that title with pride as almost 20 percent of roses found in the country are grown here. We also have the stunning Municipal Rose Garden in Tyler, home to more than 400 varieties of roses and of course the tradition of the Texas Rose Festival which has been taking place since 1933.

This year will be the 89th annual Texas Rose Festival and there are many fun activities to take in the fun of the Rose Festival. One of the most fun activities last year in my opinion was the Annual Rose Festival Arts & Crafts Fair that takes place in Bergfeld Park. This year’s arts and crafts fair will be on Saturday, October 15th from 9:00am until 5:00 pm and Sunday, October 16th from 11:00 am until 5:00pm.

Get our free mobile app

Lots of Talented Vendors at Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair

Last year my wife wanted to go, so we stopped by but once I saw over 70 booths with lots of different items for sale I got excited about checking out all the goods that were for sale. There was also a variety of food options and even some live music on the stage for everyone. Also, going on Saturday, October 15th after the fair has ended for the evening there will be a date night classic movie being shown that begins at 7:00 pm.

Don’t Miss the Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, Texas

To kick off the Rose Festival there is the inaugural Rose City Music Festival this year headlined by Koe Wetzel and Nelly, also performing is hometown celebrity Fritz Hager III and local band ‘Untold Story’. If you still need your tickets for the music festival click here.

Pictures from the 2021 Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair This past weekend in Tyler was the 2021 Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair here are pictures from the event: