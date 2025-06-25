It's a North American heatwave, y'all! And currently in Texas, it is hot as ______. You can fill in the blank with the word you think is appropriate. The word that comes to my mind is not suitable for work.

Well, good news for all the vulgar-word hating folks here, one Austin, TX comedian's viral TikTok perfectly explains the heat without implementing a single swear word.

"Whatever's in my mailbox can wait till Christmas," was her caption.

We've all had a day when it's just too hot to go outside to check the mail. Comedian Lauren Compton is all of us (minus the makeup for me) in this hilarious TikTok.

In it, Compton winds up with melted mascara and frizzy hair, before ultimately giving up and returning to the safety of her air-conditioned home, a little short of ever making it to the mailbox.

As expected, Compton's TikTok is resonating again this summer as sweaty-faced Texans have viewed it more than 10 million times.

Here are a few of our favorite comments:

Texas Humor : "You're stronger than me, I don't even try anymore."

: "You're stronger than me, I don't even try anymore." Cheryl Forrest Spani : "Haha thought about visiting my children in TX and then said, nah, it can wait til Christmas."

: "Haha thought about visiting my children in TX and then said, nah, it can wait til Christmas." Jaymez : "I always DRIVE to my mailbox since I nearly STROKED OUT gittins er done a couple months ago."

: "I always DRIVE to my mailbox since I nearly STROKED OUT gittins er done a couple months ago." Landon Miller892 : "I live in Texas, too, and it really is like that."

: "I live in Texas, too, and it really is like that." Katierippescott : "You're doing it wrong. You have to wait until the sun goes down.....better yet, get up before the sun comes up."

Stay cool out there. Stay inside, y'all!