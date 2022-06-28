Just like across the country, East Texas has seen a big jump in home prices. Some have jumped so high that many who would not be in the market to sell are selling. Some have found it too high and don't want to buy. Its been a tough market to gauge lately. A national publication just released a listing of the average cost of seven neighborhoods in Tyler to give us a better idea of approximately how much it would cost to get into those neighborhoods.

Next to gas prices, home prices has been THE hot topic for those in Texas. Mainly because folks leaving highly taxed and over regulated states to come to our more free enterprise state have the money to throw in an extra $100,000 over the asking price of a home because they can't believe its that cheap.

This is at least the rumored reason we've seen such a jump in home prices here.

I HAVE NO PROOF OF THE ABOVE STATEMENT, ITS JUST WHAT I HAVE HEARD

Having said that, Tyler has always had a few exclusive neighborhoods. Probably the oldest and most well known would be Hollytree. The Azalea District of Tyler has always have had some impressive homes with one or two actually taking a whole block.

Recently, zerodown.com compiled a list of the average cost of living in the more exclusive parts of Tyler.

1. Azalea District

Average Home Price - $215,131

Average Rent - $900

Price per Square Foot - $210

2. Cumberland Estates

Average Home Price - $418,739

Average Rent - $1,085

Price per Square Foot - $151

3. Downtown Tyler

Downtown Tyler area is mostly lofts available for rent which is why there is only an average rent given of $831.

4. The Highlands

Average Home Price - $359,692

Average Rent - $1,828

Price per Square Foot - $132

5. The Cascades

Average Home Price - $761,468

Average Rent - $1,043

Price per Square Foot - $224

6. The Woods

Average Home Price - $675,362

Average Rent - $997

Price per Square Foot - $198

7. Hollytree

Average Home Price - $800,510

Average Rent - $1,123

Price per Square Foot - $202

Just keep in mind that these numbers do not reflect all of Tyler, just those specific areas. I am not in the home market as of yet so I don't know how it looks when trying to buy a house in Tyler. If you are currently looking at homes in Tyler, are you seeing a huge jump in prices where you are looking? Are you seeing higher than usual offers on your home? Let us know in the station app chat.

