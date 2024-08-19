The BBQ Joint That Makes The Best Sandwich In Texas

From Franklin Barbecue in Austin, TX to Pinkerton's in Houston, TX, we're drowning in a sea of delicious BBQ abundance here in The Lone Star State. But for my taste buds, there is just one Best Sandwich in Texas.

For my hard-earned money, Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q in Tyler is still serving up the best sandwich. Call me a homer if you must, but 10+ years after its creation, I'll put it up against any sandwich ever created.

Hard to believe, it's now been eleven years since the folks at Stanley's invented the perfect sandwich, And it's like they say, a sandwich this perfect can only be inspired by the perfect name.

If you're like me, you've often wondered which came first, the sandwich or the name. Turns out it was the name that came first. The name served as the foundation for the sandwich, not the other way around as you might have assumed. Kinda like a songwriter coming up with a hook first.

Last year, co-creator and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q owner, Nick Pencis recounted the story of its inception for us.

"I was discussing developing something new with Pit Masters Jonathan Shaw and Jordan Jackson," says Pencis. "I told them I wanted to develop a chicken sandwich and call it the “Mother Clucker."' That's when his fellow creators stepped in, "Shaw put together the seasoning blend and Jordan developed the sauce and how it was all put together."

What's in a Mother Clucker? Jalapeño cheese sourdough, smoked chicken thigh, fried egg, cheddar cheese, spicy barbecue mayo, and a slice of heaven. Go all in, get Cadillac Style, and they'll add the candied bacon, and guacamole. In 2014 it was named the No. 1 sandwich in the entire state by Texas Monthly. In '24 it's No. 1 in the universe, as voted on by my mouth.

Now, go get you one as soon as humanly possible.

