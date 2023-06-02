Beautiful 7 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home on 5 Acres for just $650K in East Texas

Home prices are skyrocketing in East Texas, and, yeah, around the country. Maybe you want to escape Dallas, TX for small town living. Maybe you just want a beautiful home, well this house is that and more.

Listen, if you're in the market for a home you know how crazy the housing market has gotten. Taking that into consideration, this might be the deal of the century. If you want big sunlit living spaces, a pool in the back, workshop, and a barn on five acres, you might want to look into this one... it's even gotta porch going all the way around.

Country Living at its finest! Over 5 acres and LOTS of privacy. This house 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the main house. There is a separate bedroom/office/workout room attached to the main house. Huge metal workshop for dad. A beautiful pool to cool off on those hot summer days. Brand new HVAC and pool pump.

This is a home a kid can grow up at. And if you're wondering about Henderson, according to Niche.com, "Henderson is a great town, it has a great small town "vibe" and is also know as a great place for retirement living. It basically covers everything for your family from growing up to growing old."

Another person reviewed it writing, "I love the fact that the people are friendly here. It has a beautiful refurbished historical downtown. There's also a local theater where anyone can try out for a part in one of many great plays. Overall if you're looking for a nice friendly place to live or visit I highly recommend it.

Let's take a look at this abode, shall we?

