This potentially stunning Brownwood, Texas Victorian Farmhouse from the early 1900s could truly be a dream come true for someone willing to put some hard work and love into it.

And on top of that? This piece of livable history can be yours for only $179,900.

There's a reason so many people adore the modern Farmhouse vibe these days. It hearkens back to sweetly remembered days gone by--whether we ourselves were there or not. And this two-story Victorian home is a genuine article. If you have the desire to invest some time, money, and TLC, it could be the home of your dreams.

It will need quite a bit of work, of course. But the "bones" of this home are truly impressive.

According to the listing at BrownwoodRealEstate.com, the home does need quite a few repairs, and do know it is being sold AS-IS. Once you look at the photos to follow, you'll see the previous owners have worked on it in some very important ways.

What work has already been done on this Brownwood, TX residence?

In 2020 and 2021, some of the home was "re-wired, re-plumbed, and leveled." That's a huge deal in houses this old. Also, they did replace the hot water heater and HVAC.

Other details on this residence include hardwood floors, 11' ceilings, three downstairs bedrooms, as well as another unfinished bedroom upstairs. You'll also notice there are two fireplaces inside and another outside. Speaking of the outdoor area, they've added a metal privacy fence and the mature oak trees are GORGEOUS.

Other things to know about this home?

They are planning to survey the lot and you need to know it doesn't include "all of the property indicated by the Brown County Appraisal District. The portion of the lot to be excluded is located directly behind the building occupied by Jackson Hewitt and Revive. Lot does include the corner of Avenue G & Durham Avenue."

I also love the potential in the kitchen, bedrooms, and the "extra spaces" you'll see in the photos that follow. OH if only I were or knew a carpenter. And what an incredible Airbnb this could be.

OK, let's take a peek inside this lovely place (that needs a bit of work):

LOOK: Beautiful Potential in This 1900s Era Brownwood, TX Home for Under 200K

You can more of the details on this property here:

Comedian Tom Segura's Waterfront Home in Austin, Texas The house isn't very old so some photos are computer created but it shows how incredible this multi-million dollar home in Austin really is.