There are not many things that are hated more in Texas than fire ants. But they keep coming back, which is why I wanted to share some details on how to get rid of these annoying social insects.

One thing I hate about fire ants is that by the time you realize they are on you, it’s too late, they are already attacking. And a single nest averages approximately 25,000 workers, so it’s never a fair fight.

Why Texans Hate Fire Ants SO MUCH

There are so many reasons people dislike fire ants including their painful stings, causing an allergic reaction, or cause harm to a child or pet. They can cause harm to your lawn or garden, invade your home, and can be difficult to eradicate.

I’m not sure they do anything beneficial at all.

How to Get Rid of Fire Ants

Let me start by saying I am not a pest control expert. I have just dealt with fire ants in the past and learned a few things that I thought would be helpful to share.

If you are dealing with a severe infestation or a giant area that needs fire ant management, it’s probably best to call the professionals at a pest control company.

But if you’re just dealing with a smaller fire ant problem here are some tips and tricks you can use to get rid of them.

Don’t continue to let the mounds grow in your yard. If you don’t feel comfortable fighting the fire ants in your yard contact a pest control company quickly.

Your fire ant problem will only grow if you don’t do anything about it.

