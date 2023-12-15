One of the Very Best Places to Pick Up Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX

Honestly, there are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX.

OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? Although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.

And here's the thing: I actually really enjoy baking.

I could happily spend an evening binge-watching The Great British Baking Show whilst delving into some kind of homemade puff pastry creation that I, in a perfect world, lovingly crafted earlier in the afternoon during my copious amounts of free time on a random Tuesday. (Insert dream montage here.)

OK, now let's get back to the real world. Even though I still love to bake my own "from scratch" creations, I'm kinda exhausted. You?

That's one of the things I love about Fresh by Brookshire's--and all of the Brookshire's stores' bakeries. There are always so many delicious and lovely options. You can at least take dessert duties off the table... er, so you can put them ON the table.

The staff is always so friendly and helpful. I stopped by recently and they were willing and happy to make various recommendations and ultimately helped me decide on a Fresh favorite of mine--the Key Lime Pie. Oh. My.

Other delectable options I can personally vouch for:

The Bombe is the bomb. Chocolate mousse filled with creme brulee, ladyfingers, glazed with a magical chocolate mirror, and...wait for it...gold flakes. I've never taken this one anywhere without people flipping out for it.

Also, if you're obsessed with peanut butter like I am, prepare to lose your mind over the Peanut Butter Cups. Similar to your basic peanut butter cups, except blessed by a goddess unicorn. Seriously.

Finally, if you are trying to avoid gluten or want something vegan, they have several options for you, too.

Dennis Neuber, Googlemaps Photo: Tara Holley loading...

Thank you to all the wonderful folks who work so hard at the Fresh bakery so wanna-be bakers like me can enjoy and share incredible desserts as we celebrate the season. You've inspired me to continue my baking hobby--as soon as I find the time...and get a little rest.

Ready to see more? Visit the Fresh bakery here.

