WATCH: Why Kids Should Never Wear A Blue Swimming Suit

With Spring Break approaching fast, here's a great tip for every parent here in the Lone Star State, and around the world. DON'T BUY YOUR KID A BLUE BATHING SUIT.

Honestly, if you've never considered this before, it doesn't seem like a big deal. But when a fraction of a second can make a difference like it can in this situation, it's important.

There's a swimming teacher/mom/TikToker in Florida who posted a video that's been racking up millions of views. In it she demonstrates just how dangerous a blue bathing suit can be -- they blend right into the water.

In Texas, in 2022 there were at least 76 fatal child drownings. It is estimated that there are 8 times more non-fatal drownings than fatal drownings for children ages 1-15. - The Texas Department of Family & Protective Services

Nikki Scarnati says that she bought this suit specifically for this video. She wanted to show everyone just how hard this color suit makes her daughter to be seen while swimming. And she's right, it works like swimming pool camouflage. It's scary how hard her daughter's body is to see.

Now imagine trying to find it at the bottom of a pool with other kids splashing around. Talk about eye-opening, this is the first time it's ever been pointed out to me.

In the comments section of the video several lifeguards commented and agreed with her. And after seeing this, my family will be steering clear of light blues and pastels. We'll opt for bright colors like orange or red.