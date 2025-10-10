The Texas town literally has "college" in its name, but that doesn't matter because it has now been named among the best cities in the U.S. to retire to. And I think we all know that this is not one that's traditionally included on lists like this, so kudos to y'all.

College Station, TX. It's well-regarded as an amazing town for 20-year-olds. I mean, who hasn't thrown up a Rebel Yell on Bottle Cap Alley? But I think most Texans will be surprised to learn that it's also now one of the best for retirees

Texas College Town Now Named Best Town For Retirees

This year, the folks at Forbes have named College Station among the best towns to retire to, which makes me proud to be a Texan. While I normally equate the home of Texas A&M to late nights stumbling around Northgate, it's cool to think that maybe one day I'll equate it to my golden years as well.

Forbes compared more than 950 locales in America on everything from housing costs and taxes to healthcare, air quality, crime and climate change and natural hazard risk. These are the top 25 cities for retirees.

Here's what they had to say about the proud home of Texas A&M University, with a population of 128,000, and located 85 miles northwest of Houston.

Pros: Median home price of $347,000, 14% below the national median. Abundant doctors, good air quality, and very bikeable. Very low serious crime rate. No state income or estate tax. Good economy.

Cons: Not very walkable. Hot, humid summers.

Hot and humid? Bro, you ain't lyin'! But every town in Texas comes with hot, humid summers. Those lower-priced homes and "very low" crime rate certainly outweigh the humidity in the beautiful Texas town.