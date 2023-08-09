Wondering where to get the best sandwiches in or near the Tyler, Texas area? Well, local people recently kindly chimed in on a Facebook social media group page.

As time goes on, we find ourselves extraordinarily blessed when it comes to fantastic places to dine in and take out in East Texas. Granted, we've always had great places to eat. However, the variety of food genres to which we have access now is amazing.

At the same time, despite the delicious plethora of options, sometimes the thing we want the most is a good ol' sandwich.

Ah yes, sandwiches. It's a food concept that has been with us for hundreds of years. From a simple ham and cheese on white bread to the most outrageous pile of ingredients you could ever stuff between two slices of artisan bread, there's something comforting (and oh-so-satisfying) about them.

Do you have a favorite place to get sandwiches in the Tyler, Texas area--or anywhere across East Texas?

I have some favorite spots for sure, depending on my mood. (See how delightfully spoiled for choice we are here in East Texas? But hey, we're grateful so that makes it okay.)

I love muffulettas so much. I also get serious cravings for Reubens on marbled rye. Other times, some kind of chicken salad sandwich on a croissant is calling my name. And don't even get me started on my occasional heartfelt longings for a Monte Cristo. Yum.

What about you?

Well, if you're in the mood for one of the best sandwiches to be found in the Tyler, Texas area, take a look. Here are 15 of the best places to get sandwiches according to local area residents:

The 15 Best Places for Sandwiches in Tyler, TX? Local People Chime in Wondering where to get the best sandwiches in the Tyler, Texas area? Well, local people recently kindly chimed in on a Facebook social media group page.

Here's a Delicious Look at the 2023 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10 Every year, the State Fair of Texas gives us a new mix of unique food concoctions to enjoy between rides, concerts and football. The Big Tex Choice Awards shows off the best this year's fair will offer.