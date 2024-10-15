Where To Now Find the Best Steaks in Longview, TX

Many believe you can judge a person by the way they order their steak. But I like to give people the benefit of the doubt. After all, normally all it usually takes for a well-doner to change their life is trying it medium-rare once.

A delicious steak is a culinary masterpiece. When perfectly cooked with a crisp, seared exterior and a juicy, tender interior, with the balance of fat and meat will make ones toes curl.

I like to keep it simple with a seasoning of salt and pepper, though a touch of garlic butter or a side of chimichurri can go a long way. elevate the dish. Paired with a full-bodied red wine or classic sides like mashed potatoes and asparagus, a perfectly cooked is one of the most satisfying meals.

Where can you find the best steaks in Longview, TX?

When it comes to cuts of steak, in addition to how you cook it there are so many choices. Ribeye Steak, Tenderloin Steak aka Filet Mignon, Strip Steak, Hanger Steak, Porterhouse / T-Bone Steak, Flank Steak, Skirt Steak, Short Ribs.

I always enjoy a good ribeye or a T-bone. My wife usually enjoys a filet. But there aren't many wrong cuts when it comes to this delicious meat. But where do you get a steak in Longview, TX?

Whether you live there or ever visit, the folks on the All Things Longview Facebook page had some great suggestions. If you're curious where the best steaks in town can be found, here's where they suggest you start: