If there's one thing we have in Tyler, Texas, it's plenty of places to eat. Most of which are delicious. But in honor of a very special day today, I want to focus on Mexican restaurants -- or even more specifically, tacos.

After all, October 1st is National Taco Day. For me, that's cause enough to celebrate. I think I eat tacos at least 2-3 times a week, at home or from a restaurant. It's one of those foods that I genuinely never get tired of -- they're such a versatile meal with countless flavor combos.

With National Taco Day popping up on my calendar, it got me thinking about where the best place to go is in Tyler. I'm a creature of habit and tend to stick with my tried and true places, but I know there are so many wonderful tacos to try in the city.

There are way more places serving delicious tacos in Tyler than I realized

I took to Yelp to see what the top places for tacos are in Tyler, and to my surprise, there were so many restaurants I hadn't heard of. Typically I'll go to Ruby's, but now I know I need to start branching out.

If you're like me and didn't realize Tyler had A LOT of hidden gem Mexican restaurants serving up some great tacos, then you need to check out Yelp's top 10 rated Tyler taco spots:

The Best Places for Tacos in Tyler, Texas If you're craving tacos, there are PLENTY of options to choose from in Tyler, Texas. But which ones are 'the best'? I looked to YELP for the answer and here is what the reviews say:

I don't know about y'all, but after work today I'm randomly picking one of these places to go and enjoy a taco or two. Have a great TACO TUESDAY!

If you're curious about other taco places mentioned on Yelp, you can check them out here.

