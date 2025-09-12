(KNUE-FM) If you have never played Golf in Texas or anywhere, it’s unusual because it looks so easy, but looks can be deceiving. It seems like a simple concept yet getting your golf ball to go where you want it to go takes extreme skill and lots of patience, which is something I still struggle with at times.

Although I have friends, family, and coworkers who love to golf, I still wanted to see where some of the best golf courses in Texas are located.

Beginner Golf Tips for Texans

When I started searching around for golf courses, I only wanted to look for public courses and it was great to see so many that are very well maintained. I admit that I have only played one round of golf in my life, but that course was horrible. While I thought it would be good for a beginner, it was not.

But if you’re serious about the game of golf, make sure you get an instructor so you aren’t just spending your time getting frustrated because you don’t really know what to do.

Top Public Golf Courses in Texas

Because I don’t golf often, I was looking at courses thanks to an article on Golf Week, and they had a long list of great courses both public and private.

Plan Your Next Texas Golf Trip

You’re probably going to want to start with a course that is close to your house. But if you want to go on an adventure, here is a look at some of the best public golf courses around the Lone Star State.

