The Absolute Perfect Spot to Vacation in Texas This Summer

If you and your family are on the hunt for the perfect vacation getaway you don't even have to leave Texas this summer. With everything from cabins and camping to water slides and surfing, this place has got it all.

Did you know the longest lazy river in the world is right here in Texas?

Waco Surf! is not too far from most Texans, situated in Central Texas. You may've seen pictures or viral videos of its massive waterslide, the Royal Flush, and wondered where to find this place with the massive slides.

This place offers some pretty awesome ways to cool down on a hot summer day in Texas. Or stay several days and take your time exploring everything.

Wakeboarding is a big draw, but don't miss out on their massive water slides or the world's longest lazy river, all of these things combine to give Waco Surf! true mass appeal.

Waco Surf Water Park & Beach Pass gets you access to the Wedge Water Slides, Lazy River, and Beach Area. Fly down The Wedge water slides and relax in our Lazy River for the day.

Circle Lemur Island for 2 hours, or stay as long as you like at our Cable Park. The massive course is loaded with ever-changing obstacles to give you all kinds of variety and options. Beginner to Advanced and Pro Surf Sessions The beginner wave, The Coaster, gives folks time to learn how to position for take-offs, and angle towards the end of the bay. Or if you're a pro, check out The Point, then take a shot at stomping one on our world-famous air wave, The Ramp, then like any great surf trip, finish off by back-dooring one in front of your friends on our barrel wave, The Wedge.

You can make a weekend of it and stay at the campground, or rent out a cabin with family or friends. If you're looking for something fun this summer this is for you.

Most Popular Texans 30 Years Ago It's a blast from the past, here is a look at the most famous Texans from 30 years ago. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins