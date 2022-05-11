It's that time of year again here in East Texas. From Tyler to Longview and every town in-between, spring time means snake time. And there are certain precautions you can take today to avoid being a victim of a snakebite tomorrow.

You hear of snakes in your shoes, under your porch, even in your dog's house, but this may be one of the last places you'd expect to come across a copperhead snake. According to a story from NEWS4SanAntonio one man was shocked when he was bitten by a copperhead that had apparently been trying to stay cool inside his toolbox.

When the homeowner reached for his tools, a copperhead snake bit him in the hand. Fortunately for the man, it was considered a "dry bite" and he never had any symptoms. via News 4

There are four kinds of venomous snakes in Texas: coral snakes, copperheads, cottonmouths (water moccasins) and rattlesnakes. And William Garvin, the supervisor of the reptile department at Caldwell Zoo, tells KLTV that the three most common venomous snakes found here in East Texas are the western cottonmouth (commonly known as the water moccasin), the timber rattlesnake, and the most common, the copperhead.

Here's what the Texas Parks and Wildlife recommend you do to avoid dangerous encounters with snakes:

Keep the lawn around your home trimmed low.

Remove any brush, wood, rock or debris piles from around the residence - they make great hiding places for snakes and their prey - rodents.

Always wear shoes while outside and never put your hands where you cannot see them.

Be careful when stepping over fallen logs and rock outcroppings.

Take care along creek banks and underbrush

