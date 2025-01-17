Texas’ Largest National Park Named One Of The Best To Visit In The US

It's just a short six hour drive west of San Antonio, TX, that's where you'll find the largest National Park in The Lone Star State. Did you know that despite the massive size of Texas there are only two officially designated National Parks in the entire state? Wild, but it's true.

We've got Big Bend National Park and Guadalupe Mountains National Park, that's the whole list. And of the two, Big Bend is the largest.

Big Bend Named One Of The Best To Visit In The US

I know what you're thinking, "There are way more than two national parks in Texas!" Well, not officially. According to travel 2 next there are another twelve areas that are managed by The National Park Service, but they're not national parks. That's where the confusion comes in for some Texans.

Big Bend has been ranked the No. 7 overall best to visit in the country. Travel Lemming based its ranking on data that scored 63 parks in the United States across the following six factors: affordability, accessibility, biodiversity, crowds, reviews, and weather.

As big as it is, Big Bend always scores well when it comes to crowds, it's simply impossible to fill it up. From MySanAntonio:

Big Bend National Park includes the entire Chisos mountain range and a large swath of the Chihuahuan Desert. The national park sprawls over 801,100 acres in West Texas near Alpine. Big Bend is a hiker's paradise with more than 150 miles of desert and mountain trails to explore.

It was being reported in 2023 that another 4,000 acres would be being added to Big Bend National Park's approximately 800,000 exiting acres. Donated by the Fulcher family, it was said to be happening in '23. However I can't find anywhere reporting whether or not it's actually happened just yet.

