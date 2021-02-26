Big D and Bubba Talk to Niko Moon on the Hotline

Niko Moon is one of the hottest country artists right now with his debut song, "Good Time." Makes sense, though, the song is nothing but good vides. Niko Moon is also a native East Texan. He was born in Tyler but his family moved to Georgia when he was 10. Just proves how much talent is in or from East Texas. He got on the Big D and Bubba hotline to talk about his hit song, how much everyone thinks Patrick sounds like him and his tattoos.

Niko Moon has been in the music scene for a long time as a song writer. His writing credits include the Zac Brown Band's "Homegrown," "Beautiful Drug," "Keep Me In Mind," and "Loving You Easy." He's also written for Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts. Niko even co-wrote the rock song "Heavy Is The Head" which Zac Brown sang with the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. Yeah, this dude is a musical talent.

One thing the Big D and Bubba show always gets text messages or calls about is listeners thinking that Patrick is a part of "Good Time." Niko does kinda sound like Patrick when he talks. After talking with Niko, Big D and Bubba were even more convinced that they sound alike, Patrick not so much.

As you can see in the video for "Good Time" below, Niko Moon loves tattoos. He told the story of how he got his first tattoo. He was 18 and skipped school to get it. His teacher got wind of it and made a deal that if Niko got an A on his test, she would get a tattoo, too. Niko got an A and the teacher lived up to her end. Great story.

We are going to hear a lot more from Niko Moon in the future.