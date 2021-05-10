Win Jacksonville Tops In Texas Rodeo Tickets with Big D and Bubba

Jacksonville Tops In Texas Rodeo has been a part of East Texas for almost 60 years, 58 years to be exact. After the pandemic canceled the 2020 edition of the rodeo, and Jacksonville's Tomato Fest, the rodeo is back this weekend, May 13-15, at Jacksonville Rodeo Arena.

For 58 years, the Jacksonville Tops In Texas Rodeo has brought in some of the best in PRCA rodeo action. From bull riding to team roping to barrel racing and more, it's a great event for the whole family.

There are many great vendors, both local and national, that you can shop outside of the rodeo. There are many great events for the kids, too. One event is the Exceptional Kids Rodeo. These are events like roping a steer head, stick horse racing, riding a horse and more for children with special needs.

Professional rodeo announcer, Andy Stewart, is back to MC the event. You'll be entertained by one of the best barrel men in the country, too, National Finals Rodeo clown Cody Sosebee.

Thursday night, get in for free at the Tops In Texas rodeo. Tickets for Friday or Saturday night are $12.00. A limited number of box seats are available for $15.00. Everything you need to know, or who to get your questions answered from, can be found at topsintexasrodeo.com.

Be sure to listen Monday through Wednesday, May 10-12, during Big D and Bubba to be caller 10 at 903-581-1015 when Big D tells you to. You could win a four pack of tickets to either Friday or Saturday night of the rodeo.

Our lives are getting back to normal and enjoying a night of rodeo action will certainly bring a smile back to everyone's face.