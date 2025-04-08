(Terrell, Texas) - Buc-ee's is both loved and hated in Texas. It's loved because their mascot is cute, their brisket is good and the experience is both chaos and fun. Buc-ee's is hated because it's so big, their brisket is good and it's chaos every visit.

What you can't deny is how popular the interstate pit stop has become. Its 120 gas pumps and Walmart size store certainly make it a must visit at least once. Buc-ee's is on an America domination tour by opening stores across the country with a new one coming to the East Coast.

What We've Found Out About Buc-ee's Coming to the East Coast

Buc-ee's will open its first store in Virginia on June 30, 2025 (mysanantonio.com). The store will be 74,000 square feet and have 120 gas pumps. It's about two hours south of Washington, D.C. in the Shenandoah Valley off Interstate 81.

The store will bring about 200 jobs to the area and has added about $60 million in other economic opportunities for the area. This location will have the usual Beaver Nuggets, "Fresh brisket on the board!" and the cleanest bathrooms in America. Actually, the bathrooms at any Buc-ee's are clean enough to dine in.

Buc-ee's Spreading its Texas Goodness to the East Coast

It's not the first store on the East Coast as there are several stores in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. It will be the closest store to New York. There is a billboard along the New Jersey Turnpike (KNUE) that had many wondering if Buc-ee's was coming there. Nope. It's a clever advertisement for the store in Florence, South Carolina.

Buc-ee's Billboard on New Jersey Turnpike - Google Maps Buc-ee's Billboard on New Jersey Turnpike - Google Maps loading...

Could Buc-ee's eventually make it the West Coast? Some think that California or Oregon or Washington state are not deserving of a Buc-ee's. We'll have to wait and see.

