This week, celebrity judges from the Dallas, Texas area got to sit down and taste all 10 Big Tex Choice Award finalists (jealousy ensues). These judges determined the winners in three categories: Best Taste - Sweet; Best Taste - Savory; and Most Creative.

Let's find out who won this year.

Fair Season is Here

Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition. For the 2024 edition of the fair, there was no disappointment.

The State Fair of Texas is scheduled for September 27 through October 20 at Fair Park in Dallas. Outside of the Texas - OU (pardon me, O-Who) game, rides, and entertainment, you come for the wildest concoctions of food you will find anywhere.

Big Texas Choice Awards

The contest started in June with a whopping 65 different food entries. From there, it was whittled down to 24. Is anyone jealous of the taste testers? I am. Out of those 24, we got down to the top 10. A panel of celebrity judges tasted each of the 10 finalists (jealousy grows) and determined the winners in the three categories.

These are the celebrity judges who determined the top foods at this year's State Fair of Texas:

Brad Batson - Co-Founder, Karbach Brewing Company

Leslie Brenner - Food and Beverage Personality

Calvin Golden - Franchise Expert & Business Consultant

Donovan Lewis - 96.7 Sports Radio & 1310 The Ticket Host

Nikky Phinyawatana — Founder of Asian Mint Restaurant Group and ChefNikky.com

Sorry, Not Sorry, for Your Mouthwatering Right Now

There you have it, your three winners of the 2024 Big Tex Choice Awards. And yes, you will be able to try the winners at this year's State Fair of Texas along with all of the Top 10 finalists pictured below. Enjoy the fair season in Dallas, and across East Texas, this year!

