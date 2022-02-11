The State Fair of Texas is an event for both the young and the young at heart. From inventive and great tasting food to thrilling rides to the annual Red River Rivalry, it's always a great time being greeted by Big Tex with his signature "Hooowdy y'all." The fair is only about a month long, though. For the months in between, the fair has a fun and free program for the youngest of fair goers to keep them engaged throughout the summer.

The State Fair of Texas Big Tex Little Lone Stars Club is a program for your kids ages 12 and younger. It provides your youngster with fair themed educational activities like agricultural word searches, coloring sheets, word jumbles and even recipes from the fair's youth cooking contest. Activities come to your email to be downloaded for your kids to enjoy.

For this year, the first 25,000 kids that get signed up will get some Big Tex items in the mail including:

Birthday card from Big Tex

2 summer vacation postcards from Big Tex in June and August

A kids fair planner in September

Big Tex didn't forget about the parents with this club, for signing your kids up, you will receive exclusive discounts for fair tickets and even merchandise. Also, if you feel comfortable with sharing what your child has created, you can post a picture on social media using #BigTex or email the photo to info@bigtex.com. Again, that's only if you feel comfortable sharing your kid's picture for the State Fair of Texas to use.

It is free to sign up at bigtex.com/big-texs-little-lone-stars-club. If you have more than one child to sign up, you will need to fill out a form for each one of them. The State Fair of Texas is scheduled to kick off September 30 and run through October 23 of this year.

