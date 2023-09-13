Fair season has arrived not only in East Texas but across the state. The Gregg County Fair is happening right now with many more to come across our region over the next few weeks. One fair that many East Texans will make a weekend trip to enjoy is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, Texas. Here you can enjoy a plethora of rides, food, games, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. The State Fair of Texas offers so much more than your normal corn dogs and funnel cakes. Let's take a look at what you can try this year.

Big Tex Choice Awards

The Big Tex Choice Awards are held every year in conjunction with the State Fair of Texas. This is a contest among the hundreds of concession vendors to find the best tasting and most creative food concoctions. A lot of it is deep fried and way too sweet to enjoy on an every day basis. That doesn't take away from how happy your mouth and stomach will be once you try them.

More Than Turkey Legs, Corn Dogs and Funnel Cakes

Turkey legs, funnel cakes and corn dogs are staples at any fair. For the State Fair of Texas, you'll be able to get those but the variety of food doesn't stop there. For this year's fair, the concessionaires have put together a menu of mouth watering concoctions that'll make it hard to decide what to try. For instance, Cornbread Sausage Bombs or Creole Etouffee Beignets or Deep Fried Honey Butter Brisket Swirls.

*grabs napkin* *wipes drool from mouth*

So when can you try all these different food concoctions? The State Fair of Texas kicks off September 29 at Fair Park in Dallas. Get a preview of all the new foods available for this year's fair along with the Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10 Finalists that you'll get try, too, below.

