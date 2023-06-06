Believe it or not, we are about three and a half months away from fair season. Texas is full of great fairs from the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, Texas all the way to the many fairs in our East Texas cities. Those fairs all bring some fun rides, great tasting food and live entertainment. For the State Fair of Texas, this year's lineup is very diverse, and very free, with your fair admission.

Music for Everyone This Year

If you're a fan of country music, classic rock, R&B, Tejano, pop music or anything else in between, you're going to find a night of great live music. There will be three stages of live entertainment at this year's State Fair of Texas with various forms of entertainment performing every night. For the Chevrolet Main Stage, there are some power hitters this year including classic rock stalwart .38 Special, country hitmakers Lonestar and Craig Morgan, Texas country, and Yellowstone stars, Shane Smith and the Saints, alternative rock favorites Bowling for Soup, electronic pop stars X Ambassadors, Selena tribute Experience Selena, rap star Lil John and so many more.

Other Entertainment

Just those few listed above barely highlight everyone on the Chevrolet Main Stage this year. In total, there will be over 90 performers spread out amongst the main stage, Bud Light Stage and Yuengling Flight stage. The Bud Light and Yuengling Flight stages will feature other musical acts, comedians and other entertainment. All you need to get into any these shows on any stage is your gate admission to the State Fair of Texas.

The Food

It won't be long, either, before we'll get a preview of some of the unique fried foods that we'll be able to scarf down this year. I mean, you can go to the State Fair of Texas for the food alone.

If you want to check out the full lineup of entertainment, go to bigtex.com/chevrolet-main-stage, bigtex.com/plan-your-visit/attractions-events/live-music/#budlight and bigtex.com/plan-your-visit/attractions-events/live-music/#yuengling. For general details about the State Fair of Texas, go to bigtex.com.

