The COVID-19 pandemic took a lot of fun events away from us in 2020 including the State Fair of Texas. That meant we didn't get to enjoy some fantastic fair food, some great concerts, some great rides, some great exhibits and so much more. The announcement has gone out as of today that the State Fair of Texas will be back for 2021 in all it's glory.

Big Tex will be standing tall once again greeting everyone with his signature "Howdy y'all" as they walk into the State Fair of Texas this September. There will be plenty of live music, the famous midway with all of it's thrilling rides and fun games, livestock shows, art, vendors and everything you would expect from the State Fair of Texas.

Of course the great food will be back. The State Fair of Texas is known for the wackiest combination of flavors that are 100 percent delicious. The Big Tex Choice Awards will be back for 2021, too. These will feature some of the most creatives food options you will find anywhere. One example is the Big Red Chicken Bread from 2019. This concoction is a Big Red flavored donut topped with a chicken wing.

The State Fair of Texas will be back September 24 through October 17. Tickets are on sale right now. More details will be coming soon as to specific events at the fair. Keep up with all the news and get your tickets at bigtex.com.

We're preparing for Summer but the Fall fair season is definitely looking bright.