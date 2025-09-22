(Dallas, Texas) - One of the funnest times of the year is fair season. It's a time to get the whole family together, head out to the fairgrounds and enjoy some rides, food and live entertainment. You may also find a hidden treasure from a local vendor while shopping at the fair.

Through this weekend, the East Texas State Fair will be entertaining us at the fairgrounds on Highway 64 West. My family will be heading out this weekend to check out the festivities. If you miss out on the fun, you can head to Dallas over the next month to check out the State Fair of Texas.

State Fair of Texas in Dallas

The State Fair of Texas at Fair Park in Dallas has been a tradition for almost a century (bigtex.com). Fletcher's Famous Corny Dogs got its start at the fair and still serves up delicious corn dogs today. There's the famous Ferris wheel and Big Tex greeting us with his signature "Howdy y'all" in his long Texas drawl.

One of the best parts of the State Fair of Texas is the food. I mentioned the corn dogs above but there is a ton of unique and creative foods to try there, too. The state fair loves to show off what food is available every year.

Food of the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas recently released their list of the great food you can try and the map above to help navigate to something you want to try. There are flavors from sweet, to savory, to fruity, and beyond, to try. I'm gonna warn you to grab a napkin before looking at the gallery below of the great foods.

Check it out and plan your family trip to Dallas to attend the fair with the family.

