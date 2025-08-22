(Dallas, Texas) - Yesterday, Thursday, August 21, celebrity judges from the Dallas area got to sit down and taste all 10 Big Tex Choice Award finalists (jealousy ensues). These judges determined the winners in four categories: Best Taste - Sweet; Best Taste - Savory; Best Taste - Sipper and Most Creative.

All 15 of the finalists looked delicious and can all be tried when attending the fair starting next month. Without further ado, let's find out who won this year.

Fair Season is Here

Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas (bigtex.com), finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition. For the 2025 edition of the fair, there was no disappointment.

The State Fair of Texas is scheduled for September 26 through October 19 at Fair Park in Dallas. Outside of the Texas - OU (pardon me, O-Who) game, rides, and entertainment, you'll come for the wildest concoctions of food that are delicious.

Big Texas Choice Awards

The contest started in June with a whopping 76 different food entries. From there, it was whittled down to 30. Is anyone jealous of the taste testers? I am. Out of those 30, we got down to the top 15. A panel of celebrity judges tasted each of the 15 finalists (jealousy grows) and determined the winners in the three categories.

These are the celebrity judges who determined the top foods at this year's State Fair of Texas:

The Big Tex Choice Award winners have been crowned State Fair of Texas loading...

Jeff Allen, Marissa Allen - Co-Founders of Cookie Society

Keandre Hopkins - Content Creator

Chris Meyer - General Manager of Karbach Brewing Company

Alex Snodgrass - Author, Content Creator, Founder of SideDish

Sorry, Not Sorry, for Your Mouthwatering Right Now

Here are the four winners of the 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards. And yes, you will be able to try the winners at this year's State Fair of Texas along with all of the Top 15 finalists and the other contestants. Enjoy the fair season in Dallas, and across East Texas, this year!

