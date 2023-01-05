Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.

Based On Early Designs, Sapphire Bay Will Look Like The Bahamas On Lake Hubbard.

According to The Sapphire Bay website, the project will also feature a one of a kind surf village and water park, 1,500+ residential units, 1.7 million square feet of mixed-use restaurant, retail, entertainment, office and hospitality space, 20+ acres of parks and trails, a 1,000 slip marina.

Sapphire Bay’s dreamy landscape encompasses six pools, including two swim up bars, surrounded by chaise loungers, daybeds, and private cabanas where guests will receive top-notch service from dedicated food and beverage waitstaff.

The Resort Will Also Feature A Man Made Lagoon!

Located on the Sapphire Bay Peninsula, the resort will encompass 500 guest rooms, suites, and villas each with waterfront views overlooking Lake Ray Hubbard and the stunning, 7-acre man-made Sapphire Bay Lagoon.

That's Not All! Grab Your Surfboard!

The Surf Village at Sapphire Bay will boast a 600 ft long surf lagoon fully programmable for all skill levels and complete with a Surf and Beach Club paving way to become a first-of-its-kind attraction for the Texas region. Alongside the surf lagoon, guests will be able to escape to the tropics with white sand beaches and amenities, various pools, a lazy river, and waterfront restaurants.

And The Best Part, All Of This Will Only Be 90 Minutes Away!

That's right, this amazing new resort in Rowlett, TX is going to be just an hour and 30 minute drive from Tyler so no need to "fly out" to get a tropical feeling vacation! The resort is slated to open in the fall of 2023 so we'll keep you posted. Check out more views in the video below.

