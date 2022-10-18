Last week country superstar Blake Shelton announced he'll be leaving NBC's The Voice, and I think we've got the perfect replacement right here in Longview, TX. He's one of country music's all-time great entertainers, and now even Neal McCoy is campaigning to replace his buddy Blake Shelton.

And we believe the the man whose fans absolutely love him, would handily win over fans at a national level from the get-go. It'd be a ratings smorgasbord for NBC.

McCoy even started a rumor on his own behalf:

News Alert: Rumor has it that Blake Shelton has reached out to Neal Mc Coy about filling the empty Judge’s chair on the Voice when he steps down!!! Disclaimer: So far it is only a rumor,,,,,, (started by me)

McCoy broke through in country radio with his '94 smash "No Doubt About It." The title track off his album became the first of back-to-back number one singles "No Doubt About It" and "Wink" from his platinum-certified album No Doubt About It.

Although that was his last trip to the very top of the country charts, he had a slew of radio hits and built a massive fanbase. He had two more platinum albums and a gold album, and several more top 10 hits. And who could forget "The Shake," the song that put Gary, Indiana on the map.

His ninth top 10 hit, "Billy's Got His Beer Goggles On", came out in 2005 off his self-released That's Life. Remember the video starred comedian Rob Schneider? Classic.

And further driving home how much fans love the East Texan he took home the 1998 and 1999 Entertainer of the Year awards from the TNN / Music City Awards. An awards show that is completely fan-voted.

Ball's in your court, NBC.

