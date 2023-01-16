$1.5 Million For This Luxurious Home in Longview, Texas

When I look at a home like this one that is currently for sale in Longview, Texas I can’t help but admire all of the little details that go into making a home this gorgeous. While this home is not the most expensive home in Longview, I believe it’s one of the nicest homes on the market right now in the Longview area. The home is listed just under $1.5 million dollars, but as you look at the photos below you will see why.

There is so much to love about this property in Longview including just the curb appeal, the house looks amazing as you look at it from the outside. The address for this home is 225 Wendy Acres Ave in Longview, TX 75602. It’s a single-family home that comes with 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom. The home was built in 2012 and comes with a garage that can fit up to 3 vehicles.

Get our free mobile app

The Home Isn’t Enormous But It’s Comfortable

One thing I love about this home is that it gives you plenty of room but it’s not so enormous that you constantly have to be working on the property, you can take time to enjoy everything that it has to offer. The home offers lots of fun and looks like it would be perfect for entertaining friends and family.

My Favorite Part of This Longview House

The home is gorgeous, but my favorite part has to be the pool area and outdoor kitchen area in the backyard. It looks like the perfect place to spend evenings in the summertime. As you look at these photos, I know you’re going to love this place.

Luxury $1.5 Million Dollar Home in Longview, TX You're going to love this home after looking at these photos