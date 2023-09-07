Hard to believe that in about 3 months time, we'll be flipping the calendars to the year two thousand and twenty four. That also means that our calendars for next year will start filling up with events. One of those early year events for 2024 is the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The 75th year of the rodeo will be jam packed with events, concerts and some of the best rodeo action in the state. Four of this year's concert entertainers have been announced with someone very familiar to Longview, Texas folks taking the stage one night, Neal McCoy.

Get our free mobile app

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off February 8 and runs through February 24. In that time, there will be plenty of professional rodeo action to take in, lots of vendors to check out, plenty of great food and some great live music that covers multiple musical genres. Leading up to the rodeo, we'll get various entertainer reveals. The first set to be revealed came Wednesday, September 6 and features three country music veterans and one new, but very successful, country trio.

Neal McCoy

All of us in East Texas know and love Neal McCoy. He has been producing country hits since the 90s with songs like "Wink," "The Shake" and "No Doubt About It." His East Texas Angel Network is an annual event that raises money to help kids in East Texas. Neal's connection to country music entertainers, the Dallas Cowboys and other entertainment aspects has made the fundraiser very fun and very successful each year its hosted in Longview. Neal will headline Monday night, February 12.

Neal also has a new single that just released called "Used Car." Give it a listen below:

Gary Allan

Gary Allan will bring his almost 30 years worth of hits to San Antonio Wednesday night, February 14. We'll hopefully get to hear hits like "Smoke Rings in the Dark," "Right Where I Need to Be," "Every Storm Runs Out of Rain" and more that night.

Clint Black

Clint Black has been a country music hit maker since the 80s. Known as one of the "Hat Acts," his hits include "Better Man," "Killin' Time," "Like the Rain" and many, many more. Clint will headline the final night of the rodeo Saturday, February 24.

Midland

Midland is a new trio that has had lots of success early in their career. They blasted onto the scene in 2017 with "Drinkin' Problem" and followed that up with "Burn Out" and "Sunrise Tells the Story." The country trio will headline Thursday night, February 9 of the rodeo.

More Than Country Music

There will be more entertainment announcements coming soon that most likely will include pop, rock, classic rock and other music genre stars. Head over to sarodeo.com for all the details on the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo coming in 2024.

Here are the 10 Least Expensive Houses You'll Find in Tyler While the real estate market has been nuts lately, you can still find a decently priced home somewhere, albeit with an issue or 10 that you probably will have to contend with.

Take a Look at the 10 Cheapest Plots of Land in Tyler Being able to own a piece of land is important for a majority of people. Here are 10 plots of land available for cheap (real estate speaking) in Tyler.