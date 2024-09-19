When Blue Bell comes out with a new flavor, most of Texas shouts with excitement. Even if it's a flavor that was only out for a limited time and makes a return, there's a bunch of excitement from fans of the Brenham, Texas ice cream maker. There was a big tease on social media about a new flavor getting ready to come out. So naturally, we had to contact our ice cream friends and let them know we wanted to try it. You know, for quality control and stuff.

Very Delicious Meeting

Our Blue Bell friends arrived around 9 in the morning with a cooler, some sample cups and a scoop. They wasted no time getting the new flavor out and filling those cups with a scoop of Chocolate Brownie Truffle. Let me tell you, there was nothing but happiness in my mouth. It had a very nostalgic flavor. Remember as a kid in the middle of summer and reaching into the freezer to pull out a fudge pop. That's what this new ice cream tastes like. Add in the brownie chunks and there is a great mix of chocolate for any fan

Blue Bell Chocolate Brownie Truffle - Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media Blue Bell Chocolate Brownie Truffle - Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media loading...

We were all gathered in the break room at the station taking in the new flavor. We had some great discussions around our enjoyment of ice cream. It was cool to learn that the line "eat all we can and sell the rest" we heard in Blue Bell commercials for many years is actually true. We also learned that there is a freezer warehouse in Longview. We are going to have to work on getting a tour.

Chocolate Brownie Truffle is at your favorite grocery store right now for a limited time. Pick it up as it could turn into a new favorite for you and your family.

