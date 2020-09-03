Blue Bell’s Newest Flavor is in your Grocers Freezer

Blue Bell is always there for us with a great flavor of ice cream for just about any occasion. With Labor Day weekend upon us, enjoying some ice cream by the pool or lake is perfect. Head to your local grocer right now and pick up Blue Bell's latest flavor, Fudge Brownie Decadence. #yum

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Oh yes, your grocer's freezer should be stocked full, if everyone hasn't beaten you to it, of Blue Bell's new chocolate lover's dream ice cream, Fudge Brownie Decadence. So what does this new flavor provide to our taste buds?

We’ve created possibly the smoothest flavor of ice cream you could ever crave! Fudge Brownie Decadence Ice Cream arrives in stores beginning today. The flavor is a luscious chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes. Available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

That sounds absolutely delicious.

Of course for this holiday weekend, you can always pick up a half gallon or five of old fashioned vanilla or plain chocolate or cookies and cream. But this new flavor will taste great whether in a bowl or on a cone.

Which does beg the question for the ice cream cone lovers, which type of cone do your prefer? A mini cone? A large cone? A sugar cone? A waffle cone? Honestly, you can't go wrong with any of those.

Happy end of summer ladies and gents. Send it off in style with the latest flavor from Blue Bell.