(Tyler, Texas) - Blue Bell can be considered the unofficial ice cream of Texas. The sweet frozen treat has been made in Brenham, Texas since 1907. It really doesn't matter what the temperature is outside, most of us will fill a bowl or cone with our favorite flavor of Blue Bell.

Another iconic Texas business is James Avery. They started making jewelry in Kerrville, Texas in 1954. Since that time, they've become one of the most popular jewelry stores anywhere. Their unique and creative charms draw in a lot of fans. So do their collaborations with other Texas brands.

Your Blue Bell Loving Mom Wants an Ice Cream Sandwich Charm on Mother's Day

My fiancé is not a bracelet person but she wanted a James Avery charm bracelet for a long time. I worked with her daughter to get her one for Christmas a couple of years ago and we've added several charms to it since then. My fiancé also loves her some ice cream.

When I showed her the new Blue Bell themed charm, she got a neat grin on her face. She's a fan of Blue Bell's ice cream sandwiches and that's what the new charm is. It's cute and adorable and I bet your Blue Bell loving wife or girlfriend or fiancé or mom has it on her Mother's Day wishlist.

Crafted in bronze, sterling silver, and colorful enamel, this charm evokes the sweetness of a classic Blue Bell Ice Cream Sandwich—right down to the half-torn wrapper and creamy vanilla ice cream nestled between chocolate wafers.

It's very cute and very simple and available right now at a James Avery store, store.bluebell.com or jamesavery.com for $99. There are a ton of other James Avery and Texas brand collaborations to check out including Dr Pepper and Whataburger. They have that same cuteness and adorable look as the Blue Bell pieces.

