It is always exciting news when Blue Bell announces either a brand new flavor or the return of a fan favorite flavor. Most of the time, a new flavor will be available for just a limited amount of time. Sometimes, one of those limited time flavors becomes a favorite for fans and they don't want to see it come off the shelves. Blue Bell knows this and put the return of one of those limited time flavors in your hands. After three days of intense voting, you picked a winner in the Blue Bell The Great Scoop Revival Flavor Tournament.

Favorite Limited Time Flavors

Blue Bell likes to experiment with different flavors of ice cream. Some become a favorite of many while others may be a one time thing. For some of those flavors, the main ingredient may only be available for a season, like their Peaches and Cream or Peach Cobbler. Other limited time flavors, like Bride's Cake, become so popular that the flavor becomes a permanent fixture in your grocery store's freezer section.

Blue Bell decided to put the fate of one limited time flavor's return in your hands with The Great Scoop Revival Flavor Tournament. You went to bluebell.com and voted over three days to determine which one flavor would make a return to your grocer's freezer.

The first round of voting began Tuesday, June 25 and featured a slew of favorite flavors we haven't seen in a while:

Blueberry Cheesecake vs. Strawberry Cheesecake

Red Velvet Cake vs. Groom's Cake

Raspberry Fudge Brownie vs. Hot Fudge Brownie

Gingerbread House vs. Cherry Amaretto Cordial

Tiramisu vs. Mocha Madness

Key Lime Pie vs. Creole Cream Cheese

Lemon Bliss vs Cookie Cake

Triple Chocolate vs. Triple Caramel

Over the next three days, flavors were whittled down to the two most popular; Cookie Cake versus Groom's Cake:

Finals voting lasted all day Friday, June 28 with the winner revealed Monday, July 1 of...

Groom's Cake came out on top of fan voting.

This Was My Prediction

As I look at these limited time flavors, I'm gonna have to say that Cookie Cake may come out on top. At least that is my favorite out of these. That's the beauty of this contest, you get to pick your favorite.

I made my case for Cookie Cake to win but, alas, fell short. At least my pick made it to the finals. Groom's Cake is a chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces, chocolate coated strawberry hearts with swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing. It will be back in your grocer's freezer in 2025.

