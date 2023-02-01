Bluey’s Big Play Live Stage Show Swings Through Texas This Summer

If you have little kids, then you're already familiar with the hit kids TV show "Bluey" on Disney which follows the adventures of a Blue Heeler puppy, Bluey, who lives with her mother, father and sister; her energy and lovable spirit gets her into all kinds of funny and unpredictable situations.

Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush according to their website.

This is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life.

According to the play's official website, the show is described as such:

When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.

Children of all ages are welcome to attend and there are also VIP packages available for the 50 minute show that include a Meet & Greet Photo opportunity with Bluey costume character, Bluey VIP Lanyard and Bluey VIP Gift.

Where Can We Catch The Show And How Do We Get Tickets?

"Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show" Press Preview Getty Images loading...

"Bluey's Big Play" will stop in Austin at The Long Center for 4 shows (2 shows daily) Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28th and in Houston at The Brown Theater at The Wortham Center Saturday July 29th and Sunday July 30th.

Tickets for the Houston show start at $35 while tickets for the Austin show start at $29, while the VIP upgrade from both shows is $75 per person attending the meet and greet. You definitely want to hurry and get tickets or expect your little one to harass you all summer long.

